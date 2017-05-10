South Korea Agrees Return To The Table And Amend Lopsided Trade Deal With US

The U. S. has won South Korea's agreement to amend their trade deal, overcoming previous reluctance to change the five-year-old pact, which the U.S. blames for increasing its trade deficit.

South Korea plans to start the necessary process for amendment, the nation's trade ministry said in a statement after the second round of talks concluded in Washington. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he will work to "resolve outstanding implementation issues as well as to engage soon on amendments that will lead to fair, reciprocal trade."