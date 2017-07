Auto imports from the United States will have to become more appealing in their design, more affordable or fuel-efficient in order to benefit from President Trump's attempts to renegotiate a trade deal with South Korea.



Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week and said that the U.S. would look to fix trade imbalances with their key ally, thus creating a level playing ground for U.S. automakers, among other things.





