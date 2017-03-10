Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible by AC Schnitzer stuns crowds in Abu Dhabi

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among a small number of places where flashy cars are a common sight. You will need something really unique if you would like to stand out from the crowd. One fine example is this Speed Yellow BMW M4 Convertible that has been tuned by AC Schnitzer. Abu Dhabi and Al Ain get their vehicles from Abu Dhabi Motors, the official importer of BMW, Alpina and AC Schnitzer vehicles.



This AC Schnitzer M4 is a beauty. No one will disagree with that statement even after seeing treatments from other tuners like Liberty Walk. The front splitter, drive planes, mirror caps and rear accents are made with carbon fiber bits.



