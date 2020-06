Toyota is testing a new compact crossover, known for now as project 740B. Since Toyota's latest crossover based on the Yaris was named ''Yaris Cross' and project 740B is based on the Corolla, it's fair to assume this vehicle will be named 'Corolla Cross.' In the last month, this vehicle was spotted in public multiple times in Thailand and Taiwan, and although it was heavily camouflaged, we now have a somewhat clear idea of what this new Toyota could look like. Let's check it out.



Read Article