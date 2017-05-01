Spy shots of upcoming Hyundai small crossover vehicle

himi submitted on 1/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:43:39 PM

0 user comments | Views : 194 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.hyundai-blog.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here are the latest spy shots of the small Hyundai SUV, which is going to be launched in the second half of 2017.

The vehicle looks really good so far!

Read Article


Spy shots of upcoming Hyundai small crossover vehicle

About the Author

himi

himi (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]