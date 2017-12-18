Startech has a solution to that off-center rear plate on the Land Rover Discovery

The Land Rover Discovery’s rear is definitely not a calming sight for people with obsessive compulsive disorder. Why you ask? Because of the offset number plate design that is positioned more on the left, as opposed to being centered. If you have this car and been bothered by its design, Startech has found the perfect solution for you.



Startech offers a new tailgate insert, also known as item number LR5-410-00, that will bring the plate back to where it should really be, and that is the center of the rear. It’s quite awesome for Startech to think of this. Now, the only issue you will have is seeing other people’s Land Rovers. But at least you got yours covered.



