Starting price of $163,300 on BMW i8 Roadster makes it the highest priced model now

For those of you who are interested to own one of the BMW i8 Roadsters, be ready to spend some serious cash as the convertible that made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year will finally arrive in March. And the good news is that this will come with a handful of new features including the E-Copper leather, 20 inch wheels, a head-up display, and heated front seats, and of course, an inflated price tag.



If BMWBlog sources are valid, the BMW i8 Roadster will have a starting price of $163,300, which does not include the $995 destination fee yet. If the automaker ends up selling it for that price, then it will be the most expensive BMW on the market right now. In fact, that makes it $19,900 more expensive than the current i8 coupe that has a price tag of $143,400.



Read Article