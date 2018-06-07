States Using Volkswagen Settlements To Clean Up Diesel Fleets

The Volkswagen Group's sweeping diesel emissions violations that cost the storied automaker more than 26 billion euros ($30.

4 billion) is now helping fuel the rise of electric cars, buses and charging stations across the U.S.

As part of a series of sweeping settlements, Volkswagen has agreed to pay almost $3 billion to fund efforts to cut pollution from diesel engines in every state.

It's up to local officials to decide what to do with the money, but there are a few strings attached: It must be used to reduce a central component of smog, nitrogen oxide. And only 15 percent can pay for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.



