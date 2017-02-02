Steven Tyler’s 1,200-hp Hennessey Venom sold for $800K at auction

Hennessey announced just last week that its iconic Venom GT would be going the way of the dodo. That means trying to get your hands on one of the world’s fastest cars will be even more difficult than usual – and more expensive. But one lucky buyer recently walked away with a Venom that has a bit history behind it.



At the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, rock and roll legend Steven Tyler’s Venom GT Spyder sold for a whopping $800,000. It came with a guitar signed by the entirety of Aerosmith, a week's vacation at Tyler's Maui beach house, and of course, all of the money benefitted Janie's Fund, a charity that works with abused girls, and was inspired by the 1989 hit, "Janie's Got a Gun."



