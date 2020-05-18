Street Racing In Atlanta Has Gotten So Bad The Mayor Wants To Block Off Areas And Make It Legal

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:05:32 AM

1 user comments | Views : 792 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The empty roads created by lockdowns around the world has led to a massive uptick in street racing, and Atlanta is no exception.

But now the Atlanta Mayor’s Office and Bloomberg Philanthropies are exploring a new approach to the issue: providing a venue.

According to a report from CBS 46 Atlanta, the plan, which remains loosely defined but essentially amounts to closing streets for races and donuts, was first recommended to Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms by her eighteen-year-old son. Mayor Bottoms then approached consultants from Bloomberg Associates working for the city to explore the feasibility of such a solution, where public roads would be blocked off to segregate drag racing and side-shows from regular traffic.

Read Article


Street Racing In Atlanta Has Gotten So Bad The Mayor Wants To Block Off Areas And Make It Legal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

dlin

YES

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 1:32:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]