Street Racing In Atlanta Has Gotten So Bad The Mayor Wants To Block Off Areas And Make It Legal

The empty roads created by lockdowns around the world has led to a massive uptick in street racing, and Atlanta is no exception. But now the Atlanta Mayor’s Office and Bloomberg Philanthropies are exploring a new approach to the issue: providing a venue.

According tofrom CBS 46 Atlanta, the plan, which remains loosely defined but essentially amounts to closing streets for races and donuts, was first recommended to Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms by her eighteen-year-old son. Mayor Bottoms then approached consultants from Bloomberg Associates working for the city to explore the feasibility of such a solution, where public roads would be blocked off to segregate drag racing and side-shows from regular traffic.