Today, what is considered to be the best track-only Ferrari model is probably the FXX K Evo that is based on the LaFerrari. Before that model came out, the most hardcore model was the FXX K. But no matter how cool you would be to own any of these two, both of them are not road legal.



It would be the fulfilment of every car enthusiast’s wish to see the FXX K or Evo going through modifications to become road legal just like models such as the McLaren P1 GTR and Aston Martin Vulcan.







Read Article