Strict EU Emission Regulation Have Killed The Ford Focus RS

Europe’s stricter emission regulations that will kick in next year are allegedly the final nail in the new Ford Focus RS’ coffin. The mega hatch was supposed to arrive after 2022, but recent voices claim otherwise.

Quoting company officials, French publication Caradisiac reports that the automaker has decided to not offer an RS version of the fourth-gen Focus. Not even electrification apparently could save it, as there were rumors about a possible hybrid powertrain with an electric rear axle making at least 400 HP.