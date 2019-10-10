Strike Day 25: General Motors Wants No Part Of Job Security As Negotiations Resume

Contract negotiations were expected to resume Thursday morning between the United Automobile Workers union and General Motors Co.

, now on the 25th day of a national strike against the automaker.

After weeks of negotiating, bargainers pivoted in the last couple days to focusing on job security and assurances that GM would allocate product to its U.S. plants. In November, GM leadership had announced it was killing products built at four U.S. facilities, and that it planned to idle the plants where those products were made.



PUGPROUD

The greatest incentive for success is the fear of failure. How is job security working out at the post office, other government agencies ,the teacher's union (think rubber rooms), etc. Job security is a disincentive and breeds inefficiency. While I'm all for American jobs you have to take risks creating something of value to succeed. The combination of GM being risk adverse and union job security will lead to mediocrity and bankruptcy.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2019 10:12:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

xjug1987a

First of absolutely no one has job security and GM won’t be a company that validates to UAW by showing others, “hey the UAW just got job security, “we” need the UAW so we can get it to!” Also guaranteed jobs n benefits mean permanent fixed costs which was the noose that drove GM into bankruptcy.

No, this is truly a line in-the sand moment for both but GM has the resources to go longer. The employees are living on $250 per week which will be uncomfortable in a few more weeks. They’re already the highest paid in the industry but are demanding more...

Check out the Car & Driver article on the UAW demands GM change its business model from future EVs back to exclusively ICE...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2019 10:39:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Vette71

An alternative is employment security, wherein as technologies and conditions change, the individual has an opportunity to take other jobs in the company. Coupled with wage benchmarking of similar jobs in the industry, including non-union firms, the new position maybe at a lower pay scale, but they still have a job. If education reimbursement is offered the individual also has the opportunity to increase their skill set to take other even higher paying positions in the firm. But it's the individual's responsibility to take the initiative. Some high tech firms do this.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2019 10:42:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

