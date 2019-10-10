Strike Day 25: General Motors Wants No Part Of Job Security As Negotiations Resume

Contract negotiations were expected to resume Thursday morning between the United Automobile Workers union and General Motors Co. , now on the 25th day of a national strike against the automaker.

After weeks of negotiating, bargainers pivoted in the last couple days to focusing on job security and assurances that GM would allocate product to its U.S. plants. In November, GM leadership had announced it was killing products built at four U.S. facilities, and that it planned to idle the plants where those products were made.