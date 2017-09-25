Striking Canadian Workers Struggle To Cope In A NAFTA World

It's 82 degrees and striking workers at a General Motors plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, cluster around a barrel of burning wood.

The fire is a nod to labor tradition, despite the September heat, as the union digs in for the first strike at a Canadian auto assembly plant since 1996.

"We know we're in for a fight," Gordie Todd, a 27-year veteran of the plant, which makes the top-selling Equinox, said last week. "The last three or four contracts we've accepted what the company's brought to us just to keep the company going, and now it's our turn to take a little bit of that pie back."



