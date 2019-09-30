Striking UAW Workers Have Lost Over A Quarter Billion Dollars In Wages So Far

On the UAW picket line Friday morning at General Motors' Hamtramck Assembly Plant, Karlton Byas, 63, of Detroit, a veteran safety trainer at the factory, admitted the lack of paychecks is starting to hurt him and other strikers.

"We haven't received anything, so I'm getting by on past savings," Byas said. "We're not going out to eat. We're not making any plans for any trips. We cut the air conditioner off, we're not cutting the heat on. We're eating out of the freezer now."

Giving up dining out and putting vacations on hold reflect the rising costs of the UAW strike against GM.