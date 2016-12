About 60% of Americans remain unaware of battery-electric vehicles and 80% have never driven or ridden in one, according to a new survey from Altman Vilandrie & Co. <br /><br />More than 2,500 consumers were questioned in the survey, which also found that a clear majority of consumers who have been inside an EV enjoyed it and many more consumers would purchase an EV if lower-priced models were available.



