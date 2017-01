An economist says he gave up forecasting oil prices. He swore off that after realizing his prognostications oh so many times missed the mark like a bent rifle.

Predicting pump prices is akin to flipping playing cards and saying the next one is an ace. You are right four times out of 52, about 7.6%. That won’t win seer-of-the-year honors.

But in one respect there is a “magic” number for gasoline prices, according to a new MaritzCX study on car-consumer behavior.