As President Donald Trump weighs easing U. S. fuel-economy rules, an automaker-funded study offered support based on looming cost increases for consumers and a short-term drop in industry employment.

U.S. consumers may pay an average premium of more than $1,800 per vehicle by 2025 due to tougher fuel economy and emissions targets, according to the Indiana University study, which was conducted over 18 months and funded by the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.