If and when Chinese automakers enter the U. S. market – after years of false starts – they will find some consumers more likely than others to buy their products.

That’s according to an Autolist survey of 1,565 in-market shoppers. Overall, 35% said they would not consider buying a Chinese brand vehicle, 28% would and 37% aren’t sure.

Owners of American vehicles were the least likely to consider a Chinese vehicle; owners of Korean vehicles, the most likely.