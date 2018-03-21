Study Reveals That Younger People Are Most Likely To Use Autonomous Vehicles, And Most Likely To Sue After An Accident

The advent of autonomous driving systems will not only change the nation's roadways, but also alter the legal landscape for consumers, automakers, lawyers, insurance companies and others, according to a new study from J. D. Power and Associates and law firm Miller Canfield.

The study, released Wednesday, said consumers with product liability claims related to autonomous vehicles will prefer to resolve their issues out of court. "Such an option provides consumers with a balance of time, compensation, personal investment and fairness that they seek," the study's authors said in a statement.