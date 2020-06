Stephanie McRae leaned into the bed of her husband's 1997 Ford F-150 to slide in an enormous pellet smoker for her son on Father's Day, as grandson Kameron Runge watched.

"My husband is a delivery driver who works nights. He's sleeping right now," she explained in a Lowe's parking lot in Fort Gratiot. It was her second trip to Lowe's, having discovered the box wouldn't fit in her 2014 Chevy Equinox earlier Sunday.

Ah, yes. Another pickup truck saves the day.