Robo-taxis may be the auto industry's hot new concept, but a majority of travelers would hesitate to accept a ride, says a survey by Gartner Inc.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they would not consider riding in a fully self-driving vehicle, although 71 percent would consider riding in a partially autonomous car.

That will be sobering news to automakers and suppliers, who are working feverishly toward a future of self-driving vehicles.