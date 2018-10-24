Study Shows 16-24 Year Olds Are Spending Billions On Aftermarket Upgrades

Millennials are often accused of being lazy and hating cars (they aren’t and they don’t), but what about the next-generation? A new study from SEMA (PDF) suggests they’re huge car fans and nearly a third of 16-24 year olds who own a vehicle accessorize them in some fashion. While it’s relatively easy to dismiss this figure, the study says young accessorizers spent $7.2 (£5.5 / €6.2) billion on aftermarket upgrades and accessories last year alone. That’s a significant amount of money and 58% of accessorizers in this age group would rather give up their phone than their car for a week.