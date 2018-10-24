Study Shows 16-24 Year Olds Are Spending Billions On Aftermarket Upgrades

Agent009 submitted on 10/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:47 AM

1 user comments | Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Millennials are often accused of being lazy and hating cars (they aren’t and they don’t), but what about the next-generation?

A new study from SEMA (PDF) suggests they’re huge car fans and nearly a third of 16-24 year olds who own a vehicle accessorize them in some fashion.

While it’s relatively easy to dismiss this figure, the study says young accessorizers spent $7.2 (£5.5 / €6.2) billion on aftermarket upgrades and accessories last year alone. That’s a significant amount of money and 58% of accessorizers in this age group would rather give up their phone than their car for a week.



Read Article


Study Shows 16-24 Year Olds Are Spending Billions On Aftermarket Upgrades

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

No surprise here...throughout the full automobile spectrum and culture the hottest trend is personalization. Everyone can have "one of one" by making it their own, if not at the dealership through aftermarket goods and services. The possibilities are endless, creative and satisfying. All good!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2018 10:28:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]