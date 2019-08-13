Study Shows A Majority Of Buyers Still Want A Dealership To Buy From

Agent009 submitted on 8/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:00 AM

0 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A vast majority of vehicle shoppers still want the dealership involved in the buying process, and it doesn't appear that is changing with younger buyers.

That's according to a study by Urban Science in conjunction with Harris Poll that surveyed some 2,000 shoppers and about 200 dealers in February.

The results included some surprises, especially for dealers, said Randy Berlin, global director of dealer services at Urban Science. Berlin recalled speaking to Automotive News 20 years ago when he was a Lincoln-Mercury Internet programs manager.

Read Article


Study Shows A Majority Of Buyers Still Want A Dealership To Buy From

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]