Study Shows EVs Are Currently Three Times More Efficient Than Fuel Cell Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:55 AM

0 user comments | Views : 358 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Automakers seem to agree that more zero-emission vehicles are needed to meet government regulations, and in turn combat climate change.

But whether those cars should be powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells is still a hotly-debated topic. Adding fuel to the fire: a new study from European environment group Transport & Environment makes a strong argument for battery-electric cars. 

T&E compared the overall energy efficiency of battery-electric cars, fuel-cell cars, and conventional internal-combustion models, and battery-powered cars came out on top. The study accounted for the entire "well to wheels" impact of each energy source—from production to transportation to energy losses involved in turning gasoline, hydrogen, and electricity into motion. 




Read Article


Study Shows EVs Are Currently Three Times More Efficient Than Fuel Cell Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]