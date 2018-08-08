Study Shows Ferrari Rakes In $80K In Profit Per Vehicle - Jaguar/Land Rover Just $900

In recent years, mainstream automakers have been looking for ways to improve their efficiency in terms of profitability. Nissan, for example, might slash up to 20 percent of its production in North America, while Ford is planning “fairly big” changes for the European and South American markets. Apparently, as a new study reveals, large production numbers and high profitability doesn’t go hand in hand.

The study, conducted by Duisburg (Germany) economics professor Ferdinand Dudenhoffer, reveals that Ferrari has been the most profitable brand in the automotive industry for the first six months of the year. The Italian supercar maker has an operating profit of €69,000, or approximately $80,000 at the current exchange rates, per every brand new car sold. On the other side of the spectrum, Jaguar Land Rover netted just €800 ($927) per car.