Study Shows Ferrari Rakes In $80K In Profit Per Vehicle - Jaguar/Land Rover Just $900

In recent years, mainstream automakers have been looking for ways to improve their efficiency in terms of profitability.

Nissan, for example, might slash up to 20 percent of its production in North America, while Ford is planning “fairly big” changes for the European and South American markets. Apparently, as a new study reveals, large production numbers and high profitability doesn’t go hand in hand.

The study, conducted by Duisburg (Germany) economics professor Ferdinand Dudenhoffer, reveals that Ferrari has been the most profitable brand in the automotive industry for the first six months of the year. The Italian supercar maker has an operating profit of €69,000, or approximately $80,000 at the current exchange rates, per every brand new car sold. On the other side of the spectrum, Jaguar  Land Rover netted just €800 ($927) per car.



Agent009

User Comments

MDarringer

Not all reports of profit are real profit....just saying.

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:33:34 PM

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:33:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Foncool

In other words Maserati makes more profit per vehicle than Hyundai or Kia. They are currently at just under 10% and are expected to reach just over 13% in the coming years putting them on par with MB, bmw and Audi

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:49:46 PM

Posted on 8/8/2018 2:49:46 PM | | Votes: 0   

joneshamilton

So they make more money off 1 car that Tesla can make on every car they've ever built.

Posted on 8/8/2018 3:00:34 PM

Posted on 8/8/2018 3:00:34 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Business 101: Profit is affected by what you claim to charge against it.

Taxation 101: Make your profit as small as possible on paper to avoid taxation.

Cars 101: Manufacturers are known to take great liberties in their reporting.

Posted on 8/8/2018 3:01:46 PM

Posted on 8/8/2018 3:01:46 PM | | Votes: 1   

