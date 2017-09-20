Study Shows Job Seekers Rank A Car Salesman Position At The Bottom Of Their List

Job seekers are willing to work at dealerships -- but not selling cars.

"Any role, other than salesperson, creates a lift in interest" among job hunters asked about working in auto retailing, said Isabelle Helms, vice president of research and market intelligence for Cox Automotive in Atlanta.

That is one finding in a new study by Cox. Cox partnered with Hireology, a Chicago hiring and retention technology provider, to conduct the 2017 Dealership Staffing Study. Helms presented the findings Tuesday at Elevate, a conference led by Hireology.



