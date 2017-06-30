Study Shows Once Again Consumers Want Better Gas Mileage As Long As They Don't Have To Pay Extra To Get It

A recent study from Consumers Union — the public policy and advocacy division of Consumer Reports — shows continued interest among U.

S. residents in seeing automakers improve fuel economy figures, even as gas prices remain fairly low.

While this should come as a shock to no one, nearly nine in 10 surveyed consumers agreed automakers should continue improving fuel efficiency standards on all vehicles. As well, only 30 percent believed manufacturers actually cared about lowering fuel costs for their customers.

This might be true but, then again, why would automakers do such a thing when the general populace has essentially turned its back on economical passenger cars? With little incentive to sell them, especially if the Trump administration alters 2025 emission targets, any top-tier automaker focusing exclusively on building MPG-focused automobiles would be placing itself at major financial risk.



User Comments

MDarringer

Why should consumers have to pay more for better MPG?

If you're a hypocritical Liberal you say "to protect the Earth's blood, I would gladly pay double oh and can i get a tax rebate?"

Everyone else has common sense.

BobM

This is the same argument Liberals use with HealthCare... they want Universal Single Payer, but want someone else to pay for it.

We just witnessed California's recent promise of Single-payer Healthcare, without asking who was going to pay for it. Once they ran the numbers the realized it would cost almost 1/2 $Trillion a year.... they shelved it.

http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-on-universal-healthcare-gov-jerry-1490226321-htmlstory.html

Only Moonbats and ignoramuses (which will certainly red arrow me) think everything should be FREE.

