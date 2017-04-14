Study Shows Tesla Model S Resale Value Is Best In The Luxury Segment

The cost of owning a car involves much more than how much it costs to buy.

To get to the bottom line, it is necessary to consider depreciation, insurance, property taxes, cost of fuel, and maintenance. Of them all, depreciation may be the most important. A new survey by Autolist.com, an online car shopping service, finds the Tesla Model S depreciates less than cars from competing manufacturers. They also sell faster than other models.

Autolist compiled data from Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Lexus, and Mercedes as well as vehicles from Ford and General Motors, and found that a used Model S sedan takes an average of 87 days to sell — about 5% faster than competitors like the Audi A7, Porsche Panamera, BMW 6 Series, Mercedes CLS, and Lexus 460.



