Study Shows UK Buyers Bought PHEVs For Discounts Not To Plugin And Save The Environment

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:31 AM

2 user comments | Views : 472 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In theory, plug-in hybrid cars are the perfect stepping stone to shifting from internal combustion engines to fully electric cars, getting us all used to the idea of plugging in our rides instead of filling them up.

But a recent report from the BBC suggests that a lot of hybrid sales in the UK came from large tax incentives, and then people just never bothered charging them.

Back in 2011, the UK passed a grant meant to incentivize people to buy plug-in hybrid vehicles by knocking £4,500, or roughly $5,740, off the sticker price and steeply undercutting the cost of most comparable diesel cars.



Read Article


Study Shows UK Buyers Bought PHEVs For Discounts Not To Plugin And Save The Environment

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

The English cannot comprehend doing two things at once.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 10:46:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Who would have thunk? Saving money tops saving the environment...who knew?

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 10:59:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]