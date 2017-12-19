Stunning BMW 750Li painted in Atlantis Blue with contrasting red interior

Those of you who have been to the Middle East are probably used to seeing flashy cars. And when I say flashy cars, I don’t just mean expensive models, but I’m specifically talking about the colours painted on them and the interesting interiors they have. A handful of these cars are from BMW and their dealership in Abu Dhabi.



The newest one that made headlines would be the BMW 750Li. Though it is not a flagship model of the new 7 Series, it still offers an impressive performance. In as quick as 4.5 seconds, it is capable of hitting 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).



