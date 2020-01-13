Subaru Backpeddles On Offensivly Named Forester Special Edition

Last week, the world was made a better place when the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition (also known as the Subaru FUCKS) was unveiled at the 2020 Singapore Auto Show.

Jokes were made. Laughs were had. It was a good time. And then I woke up today to see Subaru of America had done some heavy apologizing over the weekend.

Subaru of America apparently took it upon itself to send out an apology note to its dealerships on Friday, reports The Drive. The outlet obtained the note from an anonymous tipster, but we’ve copied it below:



