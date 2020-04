The electric crossover which Subaru is developing in conjunction with Toyota could be dubbed the ‘Evoltis’.

Subaru Japan applied to trademark the name ‘Evoltis’ in the U.S. two years ago and, according to unnamed sources from Japan cited by CarBuzz, this name will be applied to the new electric SUV. It’s worth mentioning that neither Subaru nor Toyota have confirmed the name for their joint electric SUV so take this report with a grain of salt.