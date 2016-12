If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? That maxim bodes well for many areas in life, but in the auto industry, it only works for certain recipes that continue to smash sales numbers year after year. The Mustang is a good example of this, but even Ford decided to deviate with the latest iteration of the car by adding an independent rear suspension. According to Motoring, Subaru, on the other hand, is content with letting its WRX go stale for yet another year.



Read Article