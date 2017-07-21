Subaru announces pricing on 2018 Impreza

Subaru has already announced that the all new Impreza will be out by fall this year. The 2018 model year not only gets a number of new upgrades, but it will also be getting a price hike compared to the previous model year.



Before we talk about the price, let us first begin with the new features it will come with. The entry-level Impreza 2.0i has been given more technology with the new power windows and locks, and the new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apply CarPlay.



