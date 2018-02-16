Subaru's Ascent 3 Row AWD SUV To Start Around $32,000

Subaru needed to create a new model that would be a hit in the US market.

That is why the Japanese automaker has released its largest model ever, the Ascent. The Ascent is a three-row SUV that can be bought with seven or eight-passenger configurations. Power comes from an all-new 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque going out to Subaru's Symmetric All-Wheel Drive. This looks like the perfect Subaru for US consumers and pricing has finally been announced.

cidflekken

That dashboard/console design and layout looks about 15 years old already. Is there an ounce of passion and imagination on the Subaru design team? Or, more importantly, is there any passion and imagination from Subaru buyers since, clearly, these uninspired designs still sell?

carloslassiter

That dashboard/console design and layout looks about 15 years old already. Is there an ounce of passion and imagination on the Subaru design team?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
It's a utilitarian SUV/Wagon/Minivan to be sold for lower prices than most to mid America.

You think people who buy vehicles like thuis choose passion? or something functional, well built and familiar?

