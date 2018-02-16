Subaru's Ascent 3 Row AWD SUV To Start Around $32,000

Subaru needed to create a new model that would be a hit in the US market. That is why the Japanese automaker has released its largest model ever, the Ascent. The Ascent is a three-row SUV that can be bought with seven or eight-passenger configurations. Power comes from an all-new 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque going out to Subaru's Symmetric All-Wheel Drive. This looks like the perfect Subaru for US consumers and pricing has finally been announced.



Read Article