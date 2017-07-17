Subprime Loans Defaulting At Record Rates - Will The Next Recession Be Triggered By The Auto Industry?

It’s classic subprime: hasty loans, rapid defaults, and, at times, outright fraud.

Only this isn’t the U.S. housing market circa 2007. It’s the U.S. auto industry circa 2017.

A decade after the mortgage debacle, the financial industry has embraced another type of subprime debt: auto loans. And, like last time, the risks are spreading as they’re bundled into securities for investors worldwide.

Subprime car loans have been around for ages, and no one is suggesting they’ll unleash the next crisis. But since the Great Recession, business has exploded. In 2009, $2.5 billion of new subprime auto bonds were sold. In 2016, $26 billion were, topping average pre-crisis levels, according to Wells Fargo & Co.



MDarringer

Easy credit and buyer greed equals a recipe for disaster. We have customers wanting to finance their "negative equity" so they can get a new car. Sometimes what they are doing is moving their debt payment to a lower interest rate and resigning themselves to pay longer. I'm in debt (mortgages on several properties and 1 car loan) and I hate owing money. Too many people are blissfully OK being in debt.

mre30

You heard it here first - these are the things that are going to lead to recession:

(a) Strong pullback of 'foreign' money purchasing in the US Economy - from Russians and Chinese 'spending money like they stole it' on multi-million $$ homes and apartments in Luxury markets. The majority of >$25MM apartments in NYC are purchased by foreigners as "money storage" and then the ownership veiled, with the owners to never move in. Some of those have started to default and two $40MM+ units in the tony "One Fifty Seven" building are in the process of being auctioned.

(b) The trickle-down effect of (a) - impacting construction trades, building supplies, home decor, etc.

(c) Foreign money will start to pull out of the stock market, softening the stock market but hopefully not crashing it.

(d) The classic "buying things you cannot afford" - i.e. subprime car loans.

I think that the foreign money pullback will have more of an effect on the economy overall than unrealistic consumers who can't pay off their car loans. Cars produced will likely shrink over the next three years and there may be another wave of car-dealer consolidation, where banks may pull back or eliminate car dealer's floorplan loan arrangements, preventing the dealers from buying/stocking new car inventory.

The dirty secret of automotive retailing is that virtually ALL auto retailers (i.e. car dealers) finance their inventory by floor planning (i.e. financing what's on the showroom floor +) and they are then required to immediately/quickly pay back the bank when a car (the collateral) is sold to a consumer. Once car dealers get behind in paying the banks back, the floor planning lines get pulled. Dealer failures will be the canary in the coal mine.

Aspy11

Nissan is really playing a dangerous game trying to move the metal. I predict a huge fall for Nissan.

TheSteve

When the mortgage subprime fiasco caused widespread global financial collapse, the smoking gun pointed clearly at the big financial corporations, who repackaged bad debt, misrepresented it, and sold it to investors. In response to this, the US government took mountains of borrowed money and gave it to those failed, dishonest big financial corporations, and then sent the bill to the taxpayers.

Any laws to prevent a repeat of such a fiasco have since been repealed because they were standing in the way of big financial corporations (and their owners) making huge profits, and helping millionaires and billionaires get still richer.

So here we are, setting ourselves up to repeat a similar financial collapse. Republican extremists will surely blame The Democrats for Collapse #1 and the related bailouts, while ignoring that the Republicans repealed the laws that might prevent a repeat, and they are currently at the wheel doing nothing to prevent Collapse #2. This is NOT a Democrat or Republican problem. It's a matter of government being run by the fabulously wealthy (Google Plutocracy, Oligarchy), acting in its own interests, and not on behalf of The People.

