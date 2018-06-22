Summer Is HERE! What's The MOST Fun Vehicle You Can Get For $25k?

That's right, folks. This past week brought the official start of summer. While many believe that summer kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend, summer actually begins with the summer solstice on June 21.



Let the fun begin.



I remember years ago one of my brothers had some money burning a hole in his pocket. He also was a fellow car enthusiast.



But rather than continue driving whatever normal luxury vehicle he had bought, he decided that for the summer he was going to get into something a bit more interesting. He came home with a Honda S2000.



According to my sibling, it was one of the best cars he ever owned.



The best part? You can find the high-revving four-cylinder sports car in good condition for around $25,000.



Having said that, I know everyone's taste varies. So, I wanted to ask: What's the MOST FUN summer vehicle you can get for $25,000?





