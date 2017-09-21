Super Hot 306HP Volkswagen T-Roc R Caught Testing At Nürburgring

Volkswagen will launch a 306bhp T-Roc R to rival group stablemate Seat Ateca Cupra, as shown by new pictures of a development model testing at the Nürburgring.



Wearing a set of larger-diameter wheels and featuring a quad-exhaust set-up, the spotted hot SUV is powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine as its main rival. However, the VW model will likely come with a slight power advantage over its 300bhp sibling to help justify a higher price - mimicking a trend seen with the Golf R and Leon Cupra.





