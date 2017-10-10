Supplier Shipped Substandard Metals Across Japanese Automotive Industry For Almost A Decade

Japanese automakers including Toyota, Nissan and Mazda are investigating whether falsely labelled products supplied by Kobe Steel have impacted the safety of their cars.
Kobe Steel, Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said staff falsified data related to strength and durability of some aluminum and copper products used in aircraft, cars and maybe even a space rocket.
About 4 percent of the aluminum and copper products shipped from September 2016 to August 2017 were falsely labelled as meeting the specifications requested by customers, Kobe Steel said.
