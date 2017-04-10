Survey Indicates That Americans Are Worried About Self Driving Cars Being Hacked

U. S. residents are “polarized” on whether to embrace driverless cars, according to a survey by insurer American International Group Inc.

The 1,000 people polled were almost equally split on whether they were comfortable sharing the road with autonomous vehicles, with 42 percent generally OK with it and 41 percent saying they had reservations, AIG said in a statement Tuesday. A plurality of 39 percent said they thought such vehicles would operate more safely than the average driver.

Three-fourths of those surveyed said they think there’s a threat that hackers would take control of autonomous vehicles. Still, the majority said they don’t expect driverless cars will be on the road within the next two decades.