Survey Reveals Buyers Really Want EV Pickups But Cybertruck In Last Place Among Rivals

Agent009 submitted on 12/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:23 AM

0 user comments | Views : 570 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A recent consumer survey comparing the Tesla Cybertruck to the Ford F-150 Electric, the Rivian R1T, and GM’s unreleased, unannounced electric pickup truck has rendered rather interesting results.

Based on the results of the study, which was conducted by Autolist.com, it appears that consumers prefer EV trucks over incumbents like GM and Ford. Consumers specifically mentioned their preference for Rivian and Tesla vehicles. The Cybertruck, with its radical styling, ended up ranking dead last in the survey’s overall rankings. 



Read Article


Survey Reveals Buyers Really Want EV Pickups But Cybertruck In Last Place Among Rivals

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]