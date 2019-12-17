TAILGATE WARS: Did Rivian Outsmart The Detroit 3 In The Battle For Tailgate Supremacy?

The tailgate war is on among pickup trucks and perhaps this take on it from Rivian with its R1T truck is the best multi-function tailgate out there.

A tailgate is no longer just a tailgate. These days, tailgates feature built-in storage, pull out steps, drop-down sections that function as steps and even some tailgates that open both down and swing out in a split design. The versatility of trucks is ever-expanding and that has led to putting much thought into tailgate operation and use.



