TAILGATE WARS: Did Rivian Outsmart The Detroit 3 In The Battle For Tailgate Supremacy?

Agent009 submitted on 12/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:09 PM

0 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The tailgate war is on among pickup trucks and perhaps this take on it from Rivian with its R1T truck is the best multi-function tailgate out there.

A tailgate is no longer just a tailgate. These days, tailgates feature built-in storage, pull out steps, drop-down sections that function as steps and even some tailgates that open both down and swing out in a split design. The versatility of trucks is ever-expanding and that has led to putting much thought into tailgate operation and use.

 



Read Article


TAILGATE WARS: Did Rivian Outsmart The Detroit 3 In The Battle For Tailgate Supremacy?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]