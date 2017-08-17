TEASED! A Car Film That's In Theaters ONLY Today! RUN, Don't Walk, To See McLaren

As a marketing professional it's been interesting to see how auto manufacturers have been touting their wares. Everyone has a different approach and, frankly, some have been truly innovative while others have been duds.



We have no idea how McLaren's latest move will shake out.



What we do know, however, is that if you want to see the McLaren movie, you better move quick. For one night only, the picture will be shown at theaters across the nation. That day is today.



If you click the link in the text below you'll be taken to the film's microsite. From there you can find a city close to you where it's playing and see if you can snap up tickets.



If there trailer is anything to judge by, I am thinking we may have another Senna-like film on the way. That's a good thing.





McLaren Film hits US theaters tomorrow for one night only! Cars and tickets are going fast: Visit bit.ly/McLarenFilmUSA for theaters and showtimes.







