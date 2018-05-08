TEASED! BMW Gives Away What's Coming To Pebble Beach With One Photo...

It was only a week ago I wrote a story about BMW teasing an all-new vehicle making its production debut. Set to appear at Pebble Beach and make its very first appearance, it's expected to be big.



At first I thought it was the X7 that we've been waiting on forever. Then the more I started going through the list of possibilities, there were several autos it could be.



Well, that was until I re-read the press release that said it will be an "emotional," debut. That sort of gave it away. And, just yesterday, one of BMW North America's public relations team members posted a teaser image.



This is where it becomes clear the Z4 will be appearing for the first time at Monterey Car Week.



