TEASED! BMW Shows Off The Next-gen M5, Again. CONFIRMS xDrive And Something Else...

So, BMW has released yet another teaser for the next-gen BMW M5. Something tells me we're getting close to a reveal.



Well, that and BMW also told me we're getting close to a reveal. Just look at the BMW M YouTube channel, which posted the videoclip below. The all-new M5 is coming on Monday.



And, I have a confession. I received the embargo materials today. But, until the embargo breaks — or someone leaks the full banana — I can't tell you a thing about it.



What I can show you, however, is this new teaser clip.



In it there are some seriously quick cuts and one particular cut shows us that the all-new M5 will be receiving a carbon fiber roof. This another weight saving trick that lowers the center of gravity a touch. We're hoping that there's some more weight saving gimmicks in this next-gen M5 because in all honesty it needs all the help it can get. Check out the carbon roof below and then scope out the video.



Let us know if you like what you see so far.









An over achiever on the loose. Watch out for the all-new BMW M5 with M xDrive, arriving on August 21st. In the meantime find out everything and more here: http://www.BMW-M.com/TOO-CONFIDENTIAL







