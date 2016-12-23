TEASED! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee's Season Nine Starts January 5 — THIS Is What You're In For...

Agent00R submitted on 12/23/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:05:23 PM

0 user comments | Views : 1,282 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jerry Seinfeld's once little side project has turned into what is, arguably, one of the greatest web television shows created.

In this all-new form factor, Seinfeld is at his finest.

Simply known as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, this web series brings together two subjects: Cars and comedy. The reality is, however, the cars are a far second place to the comedy. Seinfeld's program aims to shed a light behind the stars he features as well as their profession at large.

Personally, I love the "real" moments that pop up in little segments here and there. It really is a lovely thing when the schtick falls to the wayside and performers show who the actually are.

That said, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee kicks off January 5 with episodes every Thursday. It will feature the following guests:

- Bob Einstein
- Cedric the Entertainer
- Kristen Wiig
- Norm MacDonald
- Lewis Black
- And MANY more...

Check out the teaser clip, below!


Jerry Seinfeld is joined by friends for a drive in a classic car and a cup of coffee, sharing stories all along the way.





TEASED! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee's Season Nine Starts January 5 — THIS Is What You're In For...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]