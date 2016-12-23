TEASED! Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee's Season Nine Starts January 5 — THIS Is What You're In For...

Jerry Seinfeld's once little side project has turned into what is, arguably, one of the greatest web television shows created.
In this all-new form factor, Seinfeld is at his finest.
Simply known as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, this web series brings together two subjects: Cars and comedy. The reality is, however, the cars are a far second place to the comedy. Seinfeld's program aims to shed a light behind the stars he features as well as their profession at large.
Personally, I love the "real" moments that pop up in little segments here and there. It really is a lovely thing when the schtick falls to the wayside and performers show who the actually are.
That said, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee kicks off January 5 with episodes every Thursday. It will feature the following guests:
- Bob Einstein
- Cedric the Entertainer
- Kristen Wiig
- Norm MacDonald
- Lewis Black
- And MANY more...
Check out the teaser clip, below!
Jerry Seinfeld is joined by friends for a drive in a classic car and a cup of coffee, sharing stories all along the way.