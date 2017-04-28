TEASED! Hyundai's Going After The Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR And Honda HR-V With The All-New Kona

The Hyundai Kona will rival the Nissan Juke when it launches this June, priced from about £15,000.





The fourth SUV in the brand's line-up is charged with taking Europe by storm to make Hyundai the biggest Asian car maker in the market by 2021...



...The Kona is described by Hyundai as a 'true SUV', suggesting it’ll have four-wheel drive and could share technology with the larger Hyundai Santa Fe. It'll be a global product, unlike the i30, and enters one of the most fiercely competitive markets in the industry...