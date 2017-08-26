TEASED! IAA or BUST — Refreshed Mercedes-Benz S-Class Convertible Heading To Frankfurt

For the 2018 model year, Mercedes-Benz has given the S-Class a minor revision. It's nothing too too serious as it's a refresh but these are things we like to keep you aware of.



That's because inventory needs to go and that means you can snap up a great deal if you're smart.



While the S-Class sedan received updates, they didn't flow into the coupe and convertible. That will change at the Frankfurt Motor Show where the refreshed coupe and convertible appear for the first time.



We suspect many of the same changes on the 2018 S-Class sedan will flow into the coupe and convertible given the shared components. Expect revised headlights, taillights, new wheel/tire packages, an updated steering wheel with different multi-function controls, new front/rear clips and updated motors. Oh, and I almost forgot, the interior will largely remain the same but the displays will get updated with new hardware and software.



See Mercedes' first teaser for the S-Class Convertible, below.





Elegance, luxury and preceding technology: The new S-Class Cabriolet celebrates its world premiere in September 2017 at the IAA in Frankfurt (Main). The video shows a first preview of the opening roof of the cabriolet.








