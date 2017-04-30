TEASED! Is Tesla Ready To Disrupt ANOTHER Transportation Sector? Elon Musk Gives The World A Glimpse At Its First Semi Truck

Electric vehicle automaker, Tesla Motors, may be onto something else. While the company has explored a variety of different business opportunities, it seems like the next big thing could be the semi truck market.



Elon Musk teased an image of an all-new Tesla-built semi truck at a Vancouver TED talk he was giving.



So, what else did he have to say? We know he's a man of few words [insert eye roll here].



According to reports, Musk noted that his company's creation would "out-torque any diesel semi," it will be nimble "like a sports car," and "if you had a tug of war competition, the Tesla semi will tug the diesel semi uphill."



This all sounds good and well but I am more curious about the powerplant this type of rig would utilize. And, how many miles it would achieve. Perhaps this is why Tesla made sure to build out its electric charging infrastructure cross country?



